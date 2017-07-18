Panama is heading towards 14 years of imprisonment to Sharif family: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, July 18: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that panama case is now heading towards 14 years imprisonment of Sharif family adding only a miracle can save them from this punishment.
” Panama matter is directly moving towards 14 years imprisonment
for each member of Sharif family including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and now only a miracle can save all of them from this sentence” Fawad said this while talking to media men outside Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Chaudhry said Sharif Family had used PML-N for money laundering. Earlier PML-N ministers and family members demanded that JIT videos should be made public but now they are not making any demand in this regard in SC.
If videos of Sharif family regarding their appearances before JIT are made public then Pakistan film industry will gain a huge benefit of these audios and videos and tickets will be sold in black for Captain Safdar video, Fawad added.
He said apex court remarked that there is nothing in volume 10 of JIT report and if it opens then it will also have impacts. We open it if you want so.
Fawad said JIT report showed Sharif Family assets not only in London but also in Switzerland and other countries and they have no defence for Qatari letter in SC.
PML-N admitted about the theft and money laundering but wished for no investigation.
Earlier we heard that on the Day of Judgment a son will not recognize his father or a father will not recognize his son but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his appearance before JIT refused to recognize his uncle. Government not only admitted the ownership of FZE but also told that Iqama was taken on FZE. PM disqualification seems clearly as writing on the wall, he added. He said Nawaz Sharif would go and a new Prime Minister would come. Entire nation has set eyes on SC and judges.-Online
