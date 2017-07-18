Gulf crisis: Pakistan wants a diplomatic solution, Nawaz tells Qatar’s FM
ISLAMABAD, July 18: Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohammed briefed the premier on Qatar’s response to the demands of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, read a statement issued by the PM House.
These countries, also including Yemen and Libya, had cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of “supporting terrorism”. Qatar has denied the accusations.
The dignitary informed Sharif about the current status of the mediation efforts by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The premier appreciated the sagacity and wisdom of Kuwait’s Emir, saying Pakistan supported his efforts in finding a solution to the crisis in the Gulf region.-Agencies
