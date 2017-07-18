Gulf crisis: Pakistan wants a diplomatic solution, Nawaz tells Qatar’s FM

Image result for Pakistan wants a diplomatic solution

ISLAMABAD, July 18: Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohammed briefed the premier on Qatar’s response to the demands of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, read a statement issued by the PM House.
These countries, also including Yemen and Libya, had cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of “supporting terrorism”. Qatar has denied the accusations.
The dignitary informed Sharif about the current status of the mediation efforts by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The premier appreciated the sagacity and wisdom of Kuwait’s Emir, saying Pakistan supported his efforts in finding a solution to the crisis in the Gulf region.-Agencies

News In Pictures

PANAMAGATE CASE: Sharif family must prove money trail, here or in trial court: SC
Sharifs using mega projects to siphon off money: Imran Khan
Gulf crisis: Pakistan wants a diplomatic solution, Nawaz tells Qatar’s FM
Panama is heading towards 14 years of imprisonment to Sharif family: Fawad Chaudhry
Lawyers call countrywide strike today to seek Nawaz Sharif’s resignation
Pakistan targets all terrorist groups including Haqqani network: Sartaj
Pervez Khattak for quick implementation of Police Act in KPK
England beat South Africa to reach Women’s WC final
U.S. targets Iran with new sanctions over missile programme
Panama case: Contradictions in Sharif family statements in JIT Report: Supreme Court
158 Indian soldiers killed in Chinese rockets attack
Sharifs have nothing to say in their defence: Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved