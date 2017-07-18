Sharifs using mega projects to siphon off money: Imran Khan
Says now it is clear that sharif family’s business is corruption
ISLAMABAD, July 18: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the ruling Sharif family of using their personal businesses for money laundering.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Khan said that all enterprises of the Sharif family, established in Pakistan, UK, UAE, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were in a loss and yet Nawaz Sharif and his children’s wealth had increased.
All companies, he said, were fronts for money laundering operations.
He said the Sharif family has focused on mega projects, instead of social welfare projects, from where money has been siphoned off.
“It is abundantly clear that their business is corruption,” he concluded.
On Tuesday, a three-member Supreme Court bench observed it would examine the JIT’s findings and then decide on disqualifying the premier or referring the matter to an accountability court.-Agencies
Sharifs using mega projects to siphon off money: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, July 18: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the ruling Sharif family of using their personal businesses for money laundering.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Khan said that all enterprises of the Sharif family, established in Pakistan, UK, UAE, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were in a loss and yet Nawaz Sharif and his children’s wealth had increased.
All companies, he said, were fronts for money laundering operations.
He said the Sharif family has focused on mega projects, instead of social welfare projects, from where money has been siphoned off.
“It is abundantly clear that their business is corruption,” he concluded.
On Tuesday, a three-member Supreme Court bench observed it would examine the JIT’s findings and then decide on disqualifying the premier or referring the matter to an accountability court.-Agencies