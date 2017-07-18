PANAMAGATE CASE: Sharif family must prove money trail, here or in trial court: SC
Neither JIT report authentic, nor its probe is fair: Khawaja Harris
ISLAMABAD, July 18: The Supreme Court (SC) bench on Tuesday clarified the Sharif family to prove money trail, here or in trial court.
A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed the hearing of Panamagate case during which the bench said that the matter could have been resolved by showing assets and resources.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that Sharif family adopted the approach not TO tell anything to the JIT that was tasked to inspect every available record.
Presenting arguments over Panamagate JIT report, Sharif family lawyer Khawaja Harris said that JIT proceeded from the mandate as it was allowed to find answers of only thirteen questions but it included two more queries by its own.
He said that neither JIT report is authentic nor its probe was fair. He said that JIT proceeded from the mandate as it was allowed to find answers of only thirteen questions but it included two more queries by its own.
No probe can be carried out on the report as JIT didn’t collect evidence through legal source, he continued.
He said Sharif family’s stance was not taken while compiling the report. The documents could have been taken from foreign governments as per National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rules. Justice Ejaz Afzal said that it’s not right to dismiss the record on the reason they were gathered from third party.
Justice Ijaz said that NAB rule also suggests that subordinate departments of government come under the definition of foreign states.
Justice Azmat remarked that Sharif family was given full chance to present its stance before JIT regarding London flats. He said PM Nawaz didn’t recognize his uncle during his JIT appearance.
Money trail of London flats is still a mystery, Justice Ijaz said. JIT bench continued that PM Nawaz was unsure about the owner of London flats that is his own son Hussain Nawaz.
The court said that the case was forwarded to JIT due to unsatisfactory arguments of Sharif family. The members said we are not bound to follow JIT suggestions but can make decision on uncontroversial documents.
We are still waiting for complete details of Sharif family’s assets, said Justice Ijaz.
The counsel said JIT inspected those cases which were already disposed of by the courts over which the bench asked do you mean that JIT cannot review the past cases.
The court remarked that Sharif family hasn’t denied any document in its plea on which Khawaja Harris said that JIT didn’t ask for explanation on any data.
Justice Azmat asked about the bank account of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia on which Khawaja Harris said that he has one and that the details of premier’s assets have already been submitted in the court. He said volume 10 was not made public on which Justice Ijaz remarked that there is no evidence present in this volume but we can also open it if you insist.
The court has also assured that JIT is not investigating the case anymore. Moreover, the hearing was adjourned till Wednesday. -DNA
