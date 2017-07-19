MR. PRIME MINISTER, YOU COULD HAVE HELPED US IN ARRIVING AT A DIFFERENT JUDGMENT THAN WE HAVE ARRIVED AT….
It was Hussain Haqqani who had lent me Barbara W. Tuchman’s THE MARCH OF FOLLY.
From Troy To Vietnam.
At that time Haqqni was a member of my team that was looking after the promotional and propaganda needs of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party in the 1993 election campaign. The other book, Haqqni had been kind to lend me for a day, was about the latest U.S strategy/policy regarding the recruitment of agents in the CIA.
I was able to read the latter book only ‘selectively’, but in the hindsight I can draw this amusing view that Haqqani should have digested the contents of the book quite studiously inorder to qualify for the job he is doing for Americans today.
It is the first-named book that is the object of my attention here in this analysis of mine of the proceedings of the Panama case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
It is a book that I think every journalist (be it as diehard as Rauf Klasra or as maverick as Mohammad Malik) and every politician (be it as ‘strongheaded’ as Nawaz Sharif or as foxy as Asif Zardari) should read.
The two journalists I have mentioned above happen to be genuine readers —precisely why they happen to excel in their professional output. As for the two politicians, they both rely heavily on their ‘inbuilt wisdom’, because ‘reading’ happens to be beyond their capacity.
If Nawaz Sharif had read the March of Folly by Tuchman, he wouldn’t have been ‘inching rapidly’ today, towards the consequences of his deeds. He would have halted his advance towards his doom long ago and re-read these sentences of Tuchman in her prologue to the main book:
“A phenomenon noticeable throughout history regardless of place or period is the pursuit by governments of policies contrary to their own interests. Mankind, it seems, makes a poorer performance of government than of almost any other human activity.
“In this sphere, wisdom, which may be defined as the exercise of judgment acting on experience, common sense and available information, is less operative and more frustrated than it should be.”
Here Barbara Tuchman asks a key question.
“WHY DO HOLDERS OF HIGH OFFICE SO OFTEN ACT CONTRARY TO THE WAY REASON POINTS, AND ENLIGHTENED SELF-INTEREST SUGGESTS? WHY DOES INTELLIGENT MENTAL PROCESS SEEM SO OFTEN NOT TO FUNCTION?”
The honorable judges of the Supreme Court were putting forth a similar question to Mian Nawaz Sharif through his lawyer.
“Why have you behaved the way you have behaved? You could have helped us in arriving at a different judgment than we have arrived at”.
