Pakistan, Iran hold first session of Higher Border Commission in Tehran
TEHRAN, July 19: Pakistan and Iran have held first session of the Pakistan-Iran Higher Border Commission in Tehran to explore ways to improve border monitoring, officials said Wednesday.
The two sides held constructive discussions for effective implementation of existing border mechanisms within the framework of Agreement for Administration of Pakistan-Iran border of 1960, the Foreign Office said.
They agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation to effectively address the challenges posed by miscreants including drug smugglers, human trafficking and criminal networks. They also agreed on the need to prevent border violations. Pakistan and Iran share 917 km long border.
Pakistan delegation to the 17-18 July meeting was led by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director General (Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey), Ministry of Foreign Affairs while the Iranian delegation was led by Hossein Azar Panahi, Director General, International Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistan delegation to the talks also included IGFC Southern Command Major Gen. Sardar Tariq Aman and other senior civilian and security officials, the statement said. DNA
