Decency, code of ethics and unwritten judicial traditions demand that nobody should be talking about the cases which are sub judice in a court of law till the final decision is handed down on them. The law prescribes a way for the aggrieved party. It can go in appeal against the decision to the next higher judicial forum , if it so desires, instead of opening its mouth and making a fuss about it and that is that. It doesn’t behove any politician or a lawyer to come before the TV camera after the conclusion of every hearing in the court, time and again,and give any type of comment on any aspect of the case or make any observation which amounts to blackmailing the court officer. Unfortunately, we have been witnessing a slanging match between the leaders of the political parties involved in litigations in the apex court during the past couple of months. It has become a fashion now that they must give their comments on the court proceedings on a daily basis.
Is there nobody who should put his foot down and stop this unnecessary practice which only makes confusion worse confounded?
The government is scared of issuing any diktat from above fearing that the media might react to it violently by saying that it was trampling the freedom of expression of the Fourth Estate. When would the gentlemen of the Fourth Estate themselves realise their responsibility and voluntarily enforce some limits on their so – called freedom of expression?
Need for restraint in politics
