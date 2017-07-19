Army destroys Indian posts in retaliation to cross- border shelling, killing five
ISLAMABAD, July 19: A teen-aged boy and a man were killed and at least 13 others were injured as Indian troops continued to pound civilian populations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with mortar shells on Wednesday, local officials said. A press release from Inter-Services Public Relations Wednesday evening stated that a soldier had also been martyred in the assault, while two were critically injured. “Pakistan Army aggressively responded on Indian posts,” read the release. “Response destroyed Indian posts firing on Pakistani posts/civilians. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian guns silent due to effective engagement.” “Unprovoked cease fire violations shall always be responded strongly, aggressive and effectively by Pakistan Army,” the director general of the Army’s media wing was quoted as saying. According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rashid Naeem Khan, Wednesday had been the worst day for the Nakyal sector of Kotli district in terms of casualties. – Agencies
