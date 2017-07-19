Fawad predicts coming Friday to be Nawaz’s last day in power
ISLAMABAD, July 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted forged material in the Supreme Court and the coming Friday would be his last day in power.
Fawad Chaudhry held a media talk outside the apex court and termed Nawaz Sharif a liar. He also told that the main argument of PM’s lawyer is that the assets belong to his father and children, and he does not know about any details. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq said the government is trapped and no one can save it now. He said Nawaz’s government is just like a paper boat now, which has to drown at every cost. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa once again demanded resignation from Nawaz Sharif, and praised the job of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members who completed their responsibility despite being pressurized and threatened by the incumbent government. -DNA
