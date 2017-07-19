Nawaz to be ousted if he doesn’t resign, warns Imran
ISLAMABAD, July 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday saying he will be ousted if he doesn’t resign himself, adding that the Sharif family lacked evidence in defence in Panama case before Supreme Court.
Talking to media in Islamabad, he said the Sharif family was given five opportunities to prove innocence while they lied every time, claiming each and every record proved to be forged. “His (Nawaz Sharif’s) fault is to indulging in corruption to promote business,” PTI Chief replied.
Imran Khan asserted that the rulers were keen to escape from accountability after corruption and they care less about the country. He accused the Sharif family of corrupt practices while in power and said the only purpose of their companies was to recycle the black money. While discussing the future of Panama case, he repeated his demand of PM’s resignation, adding a warning that he would be ousted otherwise. Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is ruling worse than a military dictator. He said that PM Sharif’s business is corruption. “The prime minister has no other business,” he added. Khan stated that all of the prime minister’s offshore companies are in losses. The PTI chief said that Sharif family got five chances to clarify themselves in the case. “Sharif family did not tell a single bit of truth,” he said. Imran Khan hoped for free and fair elections in 2018, however, expressed concerns about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Judicial commission had given forty recommendations to ECP, he said, the body was yet to punish anyone and the same people will conduct 2018 elections. – DNA
Nawaz to be ousted if he doesn’t resign, warns Imran
ISLAMABAD, July 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday saying he will be ousted if he doesn’t resign himself, adding that the Sharif family lacked evidence in defence in Panama case before Supreme Court.
Talking to media in Islamabad, he said the Sharif family was given five opportunities to prove innocence while they lied every time, claiming each and every record proved to be forged. “His (Nawaz Sharif’s) fault is to indulging in corruption to promote business,” PTI Chief replied.
Imran Khan asserted that the rulers were keen to escape from accountability after corruption and they care less about the country. He accused the Sharif family of corrupt practices while in power and said the only purpose of their companies was to recycle the black money. While discussing the future of Panama case, he repeated his demand of PM’s resignation, adding a warning that he would be ousted otherwise. Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is ruling worse than a military dictator. He said that PM Sharif’s business is corruption. “The prime minister has no other business,” he added. Khan stated that all of the prime minister’s offshore companies are in losses. The PTI chief said that Sharif family got five chances to clarify themselves in the case. “Sharif family did not tell a single bit of truth,” he said. Imran Khan hoped for free and fair elections in 2018, however, expressed concerns about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Judicial commission had given forty recommendations to ECP, he said, the body was yet to punish anyone and the same people will conduct 2018 elections. – DNA