Not a single penny of public money embezzled during the incumbent govt’s tenure: Nawaz
Warns It’s me today but it’ll be others tomorrow
SIALKOT, July 19: In his latest interaction with media following the release of ‘damning findings’ of the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against him and his family, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif questioned as to why he was being held to account when misappropriation of not a penny was proved against him. He challenged his detractors to prove any wrongdoing against him and his government. “Not a single penny of public money was embezzled during the incumbent government’s tenure.”Speaking at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the premier said those rejected by the people of Pakistan were demanding his resignation and accountability. “Had it not been for protests by them (PTI) in 2013 over alleged rigging, the country would have reached new heights of development and prosperity. There negative politics took heavy toll on the country’s progress.” He recounted how his family was made to suffer on pretext of accountability when its only industrial unit was nationalized by the then PPP government. He said how the country was progressing under his leadership. A network of motorways was being laid across the country and new development projects were being constructed and inaugurated, he added. He said the Lowari Tunnel could be constructed since 1070, but it was because of his government’s efforts that he is going to inaugurate the tunnel tomorrow. – Agencies
