No compromise on strengthening defence capability: COAS
Army Chief visits Heavy Industries Taxila
RAWALPINDI, July 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that no compromise shall be made to strengthen defence capability of the country.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) where he was given a detailed briefing on defence production of the industry including ongoing and future defence projects.
During his visit, COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of the industry towards quality production. “HIT has a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence capability of the country. No compromise shall be made towards this end irrespective of the constraints,” COAS said. COAS directs HIT chairman to expedite ongoing projects for timely completion. Photo: ISPR General Bjawa while expressing his satisfaction asked HIT chairman to expedite ongoing projects for timely completion. The army chief also assured full support to the defence industry and also witnessed a display of the capability and projects in hand. Upon his arrival, General Bajwa was received by Chairman HIT Lieutenant General Naeem Ashraf. Secretary Defence Production Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry was also present.-Agencies
