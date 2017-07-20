DEAR SUPREME COURT OF PAKISTAN— YOU HAVE MADE THIS NATION “PROUDER”
Time and again, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister—also the richest man of this country, has been putting forth interesting questions.
What is my crime?
Can a single proof of my corruption be cited?
I think the best answer to these questions has been given by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in his historical judgment—-
“Behind every great fortune these is a crime”.
These eight words constituted the spirit and the essence of and the logic behind Justice Asif Saeed Khosa’s search for what he had termed as a judgment that would go down into history as a living embodiment of justice.
We are proud of you Justice Khosa and your colleague Justice Gulazar for having taken corruption head on.
Yes, monumental and unexplained riches of a person is itself a proof that he is engaged in one or the other crime.
And if such a person happens to be in the highest position of governance, his crime can’t but be lethal for a society, a nation and a country.
The three judges— now engaged in the process of implementing the judgment of the original 5-member larger bench— put on their shoulders a huge responsibility when they chose to give the accused another opportunity to exonerate himself, instead of going alongwith the judgment of their senior colleagues.
The questions that they now have to answer are:
1) Can successful deception be allowed to become basis of justice.
2) Who is right—the duo of the judges who had disqualified the prime minister—or Mian Nawaz Sharif?
