Sheikh Anser Aziz directs Director Land to carry out proper land demarcation at Shadrah
ISLAMABAD: July 20: Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that constructions in Zone -III of Islamabad are not only illegal but sheer violation of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding prohibiting all kinds of construction in the said Zone. He said this during his visit to Shadarah here on Thursday. On this occasion, Deputy Mayors of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi, Azam Khan, Chairmen Union Councils, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan (Advocate), Raja Waheed, Rana Ishfaq and Ch: Mushtaq, Senior Officers of MCI and CDA were also present.
Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Director Land to carry out proper land demarcation at Shadrah so that state property particularly lush green and dense forest could be protected. He directed Environment to establish permanent pickets at Shadarah so that cutting of the trees in the area could be averted. He said that no illegal construction in the area would be allowed.
On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz met with local representatives and residents of the area and listen their problems. He said that in order to eradicate illegal construction activity would be devised which will not affect the ancient and local population. He emphasized that illegal constructions and cutting of trees in Zone-III would be eliminated.
On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz also visited Shadarah Water Supply and directed the concerned formations to control water pollution in the area.-pr
