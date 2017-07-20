The border skirmishes between Beijing and New Delhi are a serious concern for the peace and tranquility of this region.The possibility that Washington might well have a hidden hand in them cannot be ruled out altogether.The Americans aren’t happy in their heart of hearts at the relative peace and tranquility which China has been enjoying since long as a result of which it has been able to concentrate on its economic agenda without any distraction thus enabling it to become an economic giant in the world.
Donald Trump’s marriage of convenience with Modi is not without good reason.Modi wants his help in destabilizing Pakistan and in turn Washington expects India to create troubles for China .In the pursuit of this agenda they will be scratching each other’ s back in the years to come. They will try to create misunderstanding between Islamabad and Beijing also.Both China and Pakistan should, therefore, be wise enough to see through their game.
It is in Pakistan’ s interest to enter into a military pact with China as early as possible and keep a safe distance from the US as our blind allegiance to Washington during the past 70 years has caused us more harm than good.
Modi-Trump marriage of convenience
