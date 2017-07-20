Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi & Ahsan Iqbal in race for Premiership
ISLAMABAD, July 20: The PML-N has started discussing the name of a new prime minister in the wake of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case.
92 News senior analyst Arif Nizami has disclosed that Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for Planning and Reform Ahsan Iqbal are in the race for the premiership.-Agencies
