Want to tell Imran, JIT and rivals, no one will accept this accountability: Nawaz
CHITRAL, July 20: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif warned his political rivals, the Joint Investigation Team and PTI chief Imran Khan that no one would accept this type of accountability.
Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Lowari Tunnel, Nawaz said that the people of Chitral did not vote for PML-N during the general elections of 2013.
“I want to tell you the truth from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “This is the happiest moment of all during the past four years,” he added. The premier thanked God for helping him fulfill his promise to the people in the form of the completion of the tunnel. Nawaz said that there was lots of work yet to be done in Chitral. During his speech, the prime minister also took shots at PTI.
“They said we are going to build a Naya Pakistan,” he said. “People told him to build a new Pakistan later, first give us a Naya Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,”he added.
Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N was building a new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the sense that his government was building roads. He also promised to build a women’s university in Chitral.
“We will bring Chitral up to par with Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad,” he said.
Referring to the Panama Leaks case and the probe by the JIT, Nawaz said that this was not accountability but victimization. The prime minister said that he was unable to comprehend what all the fuss about accountability was about.
“I have always spent the money of the people on the masses,” he said. “He who makes allegations should first look at his own face,” he added.
Nawaz said that those who had promised the people a Naya Pakistan had made a mockery of the country for four months in 2014. The prime minister once again, as he has several times over the past few months, ruled out resigning. – Agencies
