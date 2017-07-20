You are involved in corruption & corrupt practices, SC replies
SC reacts to Sharif family’s Only question ‘What are the allegations against us’
ISLAMABAD, July 20: Throughout the course of interrogations by the Panama JIT, entire Sharif family posed one question, ‘What are the allegations against us?’
The three-judge bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan responded to this question during the fourth hearing of Panama Implementation case.
Justice Azmat Saeed has given the reply of Sharif family’s allegation. He says the allegation on you people is of 9A(5) which means Corruption and Corrupt practices. Justice Ijazul Haq said on this that the allegation on you people is that the children are Bay Nami Dar.-Agencies
You are involved in corruption & corrupt practices, SC replies
ISLAMABAD, July 20: Throughout the course of interrogations by the Panama JIT, entire Sharif family posed one question, ‘What are the allegations against us?’
The three-judge bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan responded to this question during the fourth hearing of Panama Implementation case.
Justice Azmat Saeed has given the reply of Sharif family’s allegation. He says the allegation on you people is of 9A(5) which means Corruption and Corrupt practices. Justice Ijazul Haq said on this that the allegation on you people is that the children are Bay Nami Dar.-Agencies