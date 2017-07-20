Not asking Nawaz’s resignation, he will soon be behind bars: Imran
ISLAMABAD, July 20: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Thursday said that the PTI is not asking for the premier’s resignation as he will be soon behind bars.
“We are not asking for Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, he will soon be behind bars as his room is being prepared in Adiala jail,” said the PTI chairman.
Imran questioned the reasoning behind ‘threats’ from the prime minister and said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was made to facilitate Nawaz Sharif by enabling him to clarify his name and provide proof.
“Nawaz has threatened the Supreme Court and me. They [PML-N] talk of democracy, but when we talk of democratic principles, they threaten us” said the PTI chief.
Imran further said that the prime minister had claimed he was ready for accountability and he went twice to the apex court and then to the JIT, yet the premier was “unable to clear his name and provide proof”. He added that the documents presented before the court were forged and presenting forged documents before the court itself is a punishable offence. “Presenting forged documents carry a prison term of seven years according to the attorney general.”-Agencies
