PANAMA CASE HAS MADE IT SO EASY FOR US TO KNOW WHO IS WHO
To be prejudiced in favour of one or the other point of view or one or the other person or party, can’t but be regarded as a quintessential quality of a genuine writer or analyst.
Any pretense to being neutral or unbiased on matters that are central to politics or life in my view amounts to hypocrisy.
I will explain this contention of mine by mentioning some known names in the world of media.
I will start this exercise by mentioning the names of such veterans or stalwarts as Talat Hussain, Hassan Nisar, Nazir Naji, Mujib ur Rahman Shami, Najam Sethi, Amir Mateen, and Shaheen Sehbai.
Each one of them is a brand in his own right. They all have their individual traits, proclivities, propensities, inclinations and mindsets. When you think of Najam Sethi, a whole set of values (or an absence of them) comes to your mind. When you think of Hassan Nisar, you know you are thinking of a no-holds-barred and hard-hitting person with well-defined targets to attack and clearly-opted standpoints to defend.
When you think of Mujib ur Rahman Shami, you exactly know whom you are thinking about.
This can be said about each one.
When we come to the luminaries of recent times, like Rauf Klasra, like Nadeem Malik, like Dr. Shahid Masud, we can exactly define each one in clear terms.
There is a category ‘for sale’ too. Like lawyers whom anyone can engage at a certain price or fees. I better not mention anyone in this respect. It will be in sheer bad taste.
But I am sure that the media-watchers can define almost anyone who writes or appears on TV screen in reasonably clear terms.
Who can have two views about persons like Habib Akram, Kamran Khan and Salim Safi? These gentlemen and their likes are as ‘transparent’ as one can be.
The polarization surrounding the Panama case has made it so easy for us to know WHO IS WHO.
