Pakistan sympathises with Turkey over damage caused by earthquake: Nafees Zakria
ISLAMABAD, July 21: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Friday conveyed sympathies over reported injuries and damage caused by earthquake in Turkey’s Mugla Province.
“The Government and people of Pakistan convey their profound sympathies over the reported injuries as well as material damage caused in Turkey’s Mugla Province by the earthquake off Turkey’s coast with the Aegean Sea,” Zakaria said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. We wish speedy recovery to the injured and pray for the safety of all those who are in the area,” he said.
“The earthquake follows the flash floods in Istanbul on July 18, 2017. We have no doubt that our Turkish brethren would face these natural calamities with the characteristic strength and resilience and make a swift recovery,” he said. -DNA
