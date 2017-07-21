Important elements of parliamentary democracy

An Englishman once said every Brit complains about his country’ s bad weather but no body does anything to set it right.The same holds true of corruption in Pakistan. It has penetrated into the body fibre of this country.There is so much talk about it that the common man is now fed up hearing this word from the mouth of those who move in the corridors of power as well from those who are aspiring to rule this country in future.No body has, hitherto, declared his manifesto as to how and in which manner the menace of corruption would be rooted out of the country.
Most of our problems stem out of unequal distribution of national wealth and natural resources of this country.Unless this economic disparity is finished things won’t move forward.Almost all the political parties are dominated by either feudal lords or business tycoons who call the shots inside the parties in which they hold important party positions .How come they would allow their political parties to embark on financial policies that are people- friendly or pass any legislation which benefit the common man?
A parliamentary democracy can only deliver if the persons who man all its organs like the executive, judiciary and legislature are recruited on merit and they are of impeccable financial and moral integrity.

News In Pictures

Will review the matter of PM’s disqualification: Justice Azmat
Nawaz has no other option but to step down from his office: Imran
President administers oath of office to the new Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz
Nawaz expresses confidence in judiciary, says to accept verdict against him
Nisar to break silence at his press conference today
Indian troops killed, posts destroyed in Pak Army’s befitting response to CFV: ISPR
Honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan: Fawad Ch
SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi arrested on record tampering charges
Pakistan sympathises with Turkey over damage caused by earthquake: Nafees Zakria
India women cricketers embrace World Cup limelight
England’s road to ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final
Two tourists killed as quake hits Greek, Turkish resorts

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved