Important elements of parliamentary democracy

An Englishman once said every Brit complains about his country’ s bad weather but no body does anything to set it right.The same holds true of corruption in Pakistan. It has penetrated into the body fibre of this country.There is so much talk about it that the common man is now fed up hearing this word from the mouth of those who move in the corridors of power as well from those who are aspiring to rule this country in future.No body has, hitherto, declared his manifesto as to how and in which manner the menace of corruption would be rooted out of the country.
Most of our problems stem out of unequal distribution of national wealth and natural resources of this country.Unless this economic disparity is finished things won’t move forward.Almost all the political parties are dominated by either feudal lords or business tycoons who call the shots inside the parties in which they hold important party positions .How come they would allow their political parties to embark on financial policies that are people- friendly or pass any legislation which benefit the common man?
A parliamentary democracy can only deliver if the persons who man all its organs like the executive, judiciary and legislature are recruited on merit and they are of impeccable financial and moral integrity.
