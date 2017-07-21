SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi arrested on record tampering charges

Image result for SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi arrested on record tampering charges

ISLAMABAD, July 21: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has nabbed Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafari Hijazi from court’s room in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case.
As per initial details, FIA is shifting Hijazi to FIA headquarters.
Hijazi appeared before Islamabad special judge central Malik Tahir Mahmood’s court on Friday to extend pre-arrest bail. Hijazi’s
counsel, while presenting arguments, claimed that his client was being victimized and those accused of tampering record were included in case as witnesses.
“Hijazi has been declared main accused in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case unjustly. Therefore, my client should be granted bail so that he can contribute in the ongoing investigation,” argued Hijazi’s counsel.
He further added that Hijazi did not want to go to Adyala jail due to ailment.
However, judge rejected Hijazi’s plea and he was arrested from court’s room.
It should be recalled that joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by apex court to probe Sharifs’ offshore assets, had found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family, and has recommended registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him.-DNA

News In Pictures

Will review the matter of PM’s disqualification: Justice Azmat
Nawaz has no other option but to step down from his office: Imran
President administers oath of office to the new Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz
Nawaz expresses confidence in judiciary, says to accept verdict against him
Nisar to break silence at his press conference today
Indian troops killed, posts destroyed in Pak Army’s befitting response to CFV: ISPR
Honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan: Fawad Ch
SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi arrested on record tampering charges
Pakistan sympathises with Turkey over damage caused by earthquake: Nafees Zakria
India women cricketers embrace World Cup limelight
England’s road to ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final
Two tourists killed as quake hits Greek, Turkish resorts

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved