SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi arrested on record tampering charges
ISLAMABAD, July 21: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has nabbed Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafari Hijazi from court’s room in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case.
As per initial details, FIA is shifting Hijazi to FIA headquarters.
Hijazi appeared before Islamabad special judge central Malik Tahir Mahmood’s court on Friday to extend pre-arrest bail. Hijazi’s
counsel, while presenting arguments, claimed that his client was being victimized and those accused of tampering record were included in case as witnesses.
“Hijazi has been declared main accused in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case unjustly. Therefore, my client should be granted bail so that he can contribute in the ongoing investigation,” argued Hijazi’s counsel.
He further added that Hijazi did not want to go to Adyala jail due to ailment.
However, judge rejected Hijazi’s plea and he was arrested from court’s room.
It should be recalled that joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by apex court to probe Sharifs’ offshore assets, had found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family, and has recommended registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him.-DNA
