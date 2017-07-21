Honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan: Fawad Ch
ISLAMABAD, July 21: PTI leader Fawad Ch has said t hat an honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif is not that figure. Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the prime minister told a lie in the address to the nation, court and the National Assembly. Asad Umar said that a powerful man is being held accountable first time in the country. “We will pursue the criminal cases against Nawaz Sharif in courts,” he said.-Agencies
Honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan: Fawad Ch
ISLAMABAD, July 21: PTI leader Fawad Ch has said t hat an honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif is not that figure. Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the prime minister told a lie in the address to the nation, court and the National Assembly. Asad Umar said that a powerful man is being held accountable first time in the country. “We will pursue the criminal cases against Nawaz Sharif in courts,” he said.-Agencies