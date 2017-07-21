Indian troops killed, posts destroyed in Pak Army’s befitting response to CFV: ISPR

Image result for Indian troops killed, posts destroyed in Pak Army's befitting response to CFV: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 21: The Pakistan Army on Friday responded to Indian Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) and killed three Indian soldiers in retaliatory fire, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations.
Three Indian posts were destroyed and many troops were injured, added ISPR.
Retaliatory fire by the Army was the result of Indian firing on villages in the Lipa sector of LoC, which resulted in the martyrdom of a young boy and injuries to four other civilians. “Pakistan Army stands
by its innocent civil population and would continue to respond befittingly,” said ISPR.
Earlier, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle across the LoC.
As a consequence, the vehicle plunged into Neelum River leading to the martyrdom of four soldiers.-Agencies

