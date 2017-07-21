Nawaz expresses confidence in judiciary, says to accept verdict against him

  • Ch Nisar did not participate in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, July 21: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presided over a consultative meeting at the PM’s House on Friday.
The ministers, the legal team and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif attended the meeting. The meeting discussed the reserving of the judgment by the Supreme Court in the Panama implementation case.
Sources said that Nawaz Sharif had discussed the in-house change with his colleagues.
The participants agreed to use all legal options in wake of the verdict against the prime minister. The meeting also discussed in detail the future political strategy in the light of the court’s possible verdict.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that they had full confidence in the judiciary. “We will accept the verdict against us,” he maintained.
He said that the enemies of progress cannot see Pakistan advancing. “We have not evaded the accountability. The people pulling legs will not succeed,” he added.
However, Interior Minister Ch Nisar did not participate in the meeting.-Agencies

