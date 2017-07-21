President administers oath of office to the new Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz
ISLAMABAD, July 21: President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to the new Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday. On this occasion, the President asked the new Ombudsman to work hard for resolution of the problems and grievances of the people.
Syed Tahir Shahbaz said he would try his best to come up to the expectations. -Sabah
