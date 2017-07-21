Nawaz has no other option but to step down from his office: Imran
Says will foil plans to create political crisis
ISLAMABAD, July 21: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no any other option than stepping down from his office. Imran Khan said that any attempt by Prime Minister to create political or parliamentary crisis would be foiled.
Imran chaired a high level meeting of PTI leadership at Bani Gala to discuss the overall political situation of the country and Panama case.
Addressing the meeting, Khan said that it was up to the Prime Minister whether he resigned voluntarily or relinquishes the post after conviction in Panama case. He added that Nawaz Sharif had left with no other choice but to leave office.
PTI Chairman also demanded that Volume-10 of the JIT should be made public. The meeting reviewed what it said the threats hurled
by the Prime Minister at JIT and other opponents and possible onslaught by the ruling party against the Supreme Court.
The meeting also reviewed the proceeding of Panama case in the apex court and aspects of the court’s possible judgment. Imran Khan said that the party won’t let Nawaz create any undemocratic crisis in the country.
The meeting was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahanghir Tareen, Naeemul Haq, Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed.
Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that its upto Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to decide whether he will leave his position before or after he is disqualified.
He made the statement while chairing a party meeting in Islamabad on Friday evening.
Khan said that they will foil all plans to create a political and parliamentary crisis.
“Imran Khan has no other option but to resign,” he added.
PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and Fawad Chaudhry are present in the meeting.
Khan was given a detailed briefing on the Panamagate Case.
He was also given a briefing on the party’s policy on the ongoing political situation. – Agencies
