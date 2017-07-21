Nawaz has no other option but to step down from his office: Imran

  • Says will foil plans to create political crisis

ISLAMABAD, July 21: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no any other option than stepping down from his office. Imran Khan said that any attempt by Prime Minister to create political or parliamentary crisis would be foiled.
Imran chaired a high level meeting of PTI leadership at Bani Gala to discuss the overall political situation of the country and Panama case.
Addressing the meeting, Khan said that it was up to the Prime Minister whether he resigned voluntarily or relinquishes the post after conviction in Panama case. He added that Nawaz Sharif had left with no other choice but to leave office.
PTI Chairman also demanded that Volume-10 of the JIT should be made public. The meeting reviewed what it said the threats hurled
by the Prime Minister at JIT and other opponents and possible onslaught by the ruling party against the Supreme Court.
The meeting also reviewed the proceeding of Panama case in the apex court and aspects of the court’s possible judgment. Imran Khan said that the party won’t let Nawaz create any undemocratic crisis in the country.
The meeting was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahanghir Tareen, Naeemul Haq, Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed.
Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that its upto Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to decide whether he will leave his position before or after he is disqualified.
He made the statement while chairing a party meeting in Islamabad on Friday evening.
Khan said that they will foil all plans to create a political and parliamentary crisis.
“Imran Khan has no other option but to resign,” he added.
PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and Fawad Chaudhry are present in the meeting.
Khan was given a detailed briefing on the Panamagate Case.
He was also given a briefing on the party’s policy on the ongoing political situation. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Will review the matter of PM’s disqualification: Justice Azmat
Nawaz has no other option but to step down from his office: Imran
President administers oath of office to the new Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz
Nawaz expresses confidence in judiciary, says to accept verdict against him
Nisar to break silence at his press conference today
Indian troops killed, posts destroyed in Pak Army’s befitting response to CFV: ISPR
Honest leadership is needed to lead Pakistan: Fawad Ch
SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi arrested on record tampering charges
Pakistan sympathises with Turkey over damage caused by earthquake: Nafees Zakria
India women cricketers embrace World Cup limelight
England’s road to ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final
Two tourists killed as quake hits Greek, Turkish resorts

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved