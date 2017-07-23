Amla, Clarke likely to be part of World XI team’s Pakistan tour: Shahryar Khan
KARACHI: Shahryar Khan – Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – revealed Saturday night that top players, including Hashim Amla and Michael Clarke, will be a part of the proposed World XI team, which is set to tour Pakistan in September, later this year.
During his conversation on Geo Super’s show Yey Hai Cricket Pakistan, Khan hoped the team will feature top stars from New Zealand and Australia as well, but added that the Board still awaits security clearance.
“Andy Flower will be the coach of the touring World XI side,” he said, adding that a team is being set up at present and some players have agreed to be included in it.
The chairman explained he has “heard that Hashim Amla, Michael Clarke, along with New Zealander Luke Ronchi and Australian Tim Paine, are going to be part of the team”.
However, Khan underscored that political uncertainty is a matter of concern since the players are still looking forward to security clearance from the government of Punjab, which is organising the World XI Pakistan tour.
According to the Board’s top official, the Punjab government has yet to respond to PCB’s request. “I have spoken to them but I’m waiting for a final word, which I am hopeful to receiving in time so that we can make all [required] arrangements for the tour,” he said.
The idea of World XI was floated by Giles Clarke – head of ICC’s Pakistan Task Team – after the success of PSL final match in Lahore, earlier this year.
The team will play three T20 matches against Pakistan, all of which will carry the status of international games.
The chairman further mentioned that the team is likely to arrive in Pakistan on September 12 and will stay in the country for approximately one week.
“Initially, we discussed scheduling it in the last week of September, then the first week,” Khan said, noting that it was after considering the players’ availability that it was finalised to take place in the second week of September.
Tentatively, according to Shahryar, the team will arrive on September 12 to play the three-match series before flying out on September 19, 2017.
