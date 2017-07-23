Pakistan and Senegal to promote partnership in diverse fields
DAKAR, July 23: Pakistan and Senegal have stressed the need to promote bilateral partnership in all areas of common interest including trade, investment and agriculture.
The understanding to this effect was reached at a meeting of the Joint Commission in Dakar. Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan led the Pakistani delegation in the meeting, while Alioune Sarr, Minister for Commerce, Informal Sector, Consumption, Promotion of Local Products and SMEs led the Senegalese delegation.
A delegation of private Businessmen from the areas of Textiles; Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals also held B2B meetings with Senegalese businessmen on the sidelines of the session.
During the discussions, both sides underlined the importance they attach to the development of partnership in all areas of common interest, including trade, pharmaceutical industries, investment, agriculture, textiles, higher education and vocational training, information technology, air transport and tourism.
To address the difficulties of trade between the two countries the Pakistani side has sought Senegal’s support to establish a trade partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).
Both sides also agreed to sign the Convention for the Avoidance of Double taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion as soon as possible. With regards to Technical Cooperation, Pakistani side highlighted the low level of participation in capacity building programs offered by Pakistan in various disciplines under the auspices of Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP). The Senegalese side took note of this fact and expressed the desire to redirect the supply of training in line with Senegal’s priority policies and programs.
Both sides also agreed to cooperate in order to facilitate and promote tourism between the two countries including presenting tourist attractions, facilitation of visa issuance as well as sharing data bank from travel and tourist agencies. Pakistani side offered restoration of historical sites in Senegal by Pakistani manpower.
Senegalese side appreciated the offer and both sides agreed to exchange further details in this regard. Both sides also agreed to study ways and means for the establishment of air and sea links. In that respect, Pakistan side has proposed a Draft Air Services Agreement to the Senegalese side which agreed to respond on the proposed Draft as soon as possible.
Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation between the Port of Dakar and Karachi Port (KPT) with a view to creating synergies and increasing the volume of trade between the two counties. Both sides also showed interest in exchange of experiences in maritime education and training and Technical Port Management. – NNI
