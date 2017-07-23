We are a poor country which is being run on the dole which we get every year from the IMF.The interest which is being charged on the loans which we get is multiplying fast .Prudence demands that every penny of this loan money is spent very carefully and we should be parsimonious in our spendings
A news report the other day revealed that some retired high ranking government officials in the KPK haven’t returned their official officials which, under the law, they cannot retain with them once they call it a day.These officials must have right connections in the right places in the corridors of power as lesser officials simple cannot dare to even think of indulging in such a blatant violation of government rules .
If the ministers of Canada which is supposed to be one of the richest countries of the world can drive from their place of residence to their place of work in private cabs why can’t we?Our heads should hang in shame that we have been squandering the foreign loans on non- developmental projects instead of utilizing them on developmental activity.
Why can’t we do away with the present official transport system prevalent in our offices ? Why cannot those mandarins who are entitled to the use of official vehicles given a fixed transport allowance instead of official vehicles for their movement from their residence to their place of work and vice versa?This can save a lot of taxpayers ‘ s money .The same arrangement can be put in place for our fleet of ministers.The government can simultaneously develop a good rapid public transport system alongside a neat and clean private cab system.
Need for an effective public transport system
