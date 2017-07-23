Banners placed in Lahore calling on Shehbaz to replace Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, July 23: With the sword of disqualification dangling over Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case, banners have propped on Sunday in the provincial capital calling him to step down, and his younger brother, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to replace him.
Jane Do Jane Do Mian Sahib Jane Do, Ane Do Ane Do Mian Shahbaz ko ane tho (let go, let go, Mian Shahib let office go and let come, let come, let Mian Shahbaz come), read a banner placed up outside the Lahore Press Club.
The banners inscribed with similar slogans have been displayed outside the provincial assembly and other places across the city.
These banners have popped up at a time when rumours about rift within the party over the imminent disqualification and possible successor of the prime minister are rife.
The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday reserved its verdict after hearing both parties arguments over the findings of the Panama JIT report.
The party has decided not to go into confrontation with the judiciary and accept its decision. However, the sources said, the party is
also mulling over the names to replace the premier if he gets disqualified by the apex court.
Shahbaz Sharif is among the top three contenders for the replacement of the chief executive of the country. Other contenders are PM’s close aides, including Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal. -NNI
