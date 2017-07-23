PUC deserves superlatives

Pakistan Ulema Council is known for its contribution towards forging unity among different sects and also for its persistent calls for unity of ummah. In a meeting on 20th July, Pakistan Ulema Council has decided to celebrate month of August as month of Pakistan (mah-e-Pakistan). PUC has planned conferences and seminars to create unity to fight the spectre of terrorism and expose the designs of enemies of Pakistan to create unrest in the country. Press release of the councils stated that Pakistan cannot be divided on the basis of religion or sect, and cautioned about the enemies of Pakistan’s machinations to divide it. The statement also said that foreign interference in Muslims countries and their designs to divide and destablise those countries are condemnable.
Last month also, more than 28 religious and political organisations of the country under the aegis of the Pakistan Ulema Council resolved to end terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from the country. Representatives of different religious and political organisations from all over Pakistan attended “Unity of Ummah conference” and resolved that Muslims as well as non-Muslim community of Pakistan is united and committed to stability of Pakistan. The participants of the conference in their speeches stated that terrorists were not only enemies of Islam and Muslims but also of entire humanity. The leadership of different religious and political organisations also vowed that any bid to create religious and political instability in the country will not be allowed to succeed, adding that unity of Muslim Ummah is need of the time to contain Israel-India nexus.
Anti-Pakistan forces – internal and external – stand united today to destabilize the country because they cannot digest a strong and nuclear Pakistan. The forces that had opposed creation of Pakistan, now in their bid to prove that their stance was correct, and are in fact advancing enemies’ agenda by supporting the diabolical forces that raise the banner of Islam but in the process cause great harm to Muslims and tarnish image of Islam. India, the US and Israel have coalesced to weaken and destabilize Pakistan to show to the world that Pakistani nukes are not safe and militants have the chance to take over control. One could find many instances in the history when the nations degenerated or confronted crisis, and the visionary leadership rose to the occasion to unite the nation with a view to arresting the decay and put it on the path of progress.
Malaysia was a divided polity with contradictions between the Chinese and the local Malays because the former had dominated the economic scene. Malaysia is a multi-racial nation of 27 million – where Malays, Chinese, Indians and other ethnic communities blend to form a fascinating and distinctive social mosaic. Former prime minister of Malaysia Mahatir Muhammad had played a pivotal role in creating unity between the people with different nationalities by ensuring equal opportunities and socio-economic justice in the society. If people from diverse culture and national backgrounds could be united then why Pakistan could not do it where people from various provinces are bound by religion and culture? Sallust, Roman historian, one of the great Latin literary stylist and a great philosopher argued: “By union the smallest states thrive. By discord the greatest are destroyed.”
