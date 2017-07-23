Advised Nawaz to step down as his ouster would be inevitable after SC verdict: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR, July 23: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Saturday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification would have repercussions for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan too.
“Imran would definitely be out if the prime minister is disqualified,” Shah claimed.
Speaking to media here, the opposition leader said he has advised the prime minister to step down as his ouster would be inevitable after the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case. “It is up to Nawaz Sharif now whether he steps down or not,” Shah said.
Commenting on media reports about the disgruntled interior minister, Shah said that Chaudhry Nisar seems apprehensive about the “junior politicians of the PML-N giving out reckless statements”, adding that he hopes Nisar recovers from his back pain and presents his stance before the public.-Agencies

