ISLAMABAD, July 23: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan postponed a press conference scheduled for 5pm on Sunday owing to medical advice of his doctors.
Chaudhry Nisar has been recommended complete bed rest, and the press conference has been rescheduled for today (Monday) at 5pm, according to his spokesperson.
Insisting that the press conference was delayed solely because of the interior minister’s ill health, the spokesperson requested the media to avoid reading too much into the matter.-Sabah
Ch Nisar postpones press conference till today
