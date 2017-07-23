RAWALPINDI, July 23: The recently launched Operation Khyber-IV is continuing as security forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal Valley, Khyber Agency.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the army have secured the Spinkai mountain top dominating Saprai and Star Killay pass.
The two major passes entering from Afghanistan inside Pakistan have been secured and effectively dominated by Pakistan Army.
Terrorists hideouts are being targeted by artillery and army aviation,â€ said operational commander of Khyber-IV Operation Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood.
Operation is progressing as planned. Terrorists are on the run, he said.
Pakistan Army on Saturday cleared the highest and craggiest top Brekh Muhammad Kandao near Pak-Afghan border. The army announced that it had completed the first phase of Operation Khyber-IV after gaining control of the key mountain top.
The mountain top was cleared well ahead of planned timings and the Pakistani flag was hoisted at the mountain top 12,000 feet above sea level.
Meanwhile, a security personnel was martyred while another wounded in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khyber Agency on Sunday morning.
Security officials said that an IED went off in Sheen Drang area of the Khyber Agency, leaving two security personnel critically injured. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.
They said that the contingent of security forces reached the spot immediately after the blast and launched search operation while cordoning off the area. The deceased and injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital. -NNI
Army secures 2 strongholds in Khyber Agency
RAWALPINDI, July 23: The recently launched Operation Khyber-IV is continuing as security forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal Valley, Khyber Agency.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the army have secured the Spinkai mountain top dominating Saprai and Star Killay pass.
The two major passes entering from Afghanistan inside Pakistan have been secured and effectively dominated by Pakistan Army.
Terrorists hideouts are being targeted by artillery and army aviation,â€ said operational commander of Khyber-IV Operation Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood.
Operation is progressing as planned. Terrorists are on the run, he said.
Pakistan Army on Saturday cleared the highest and craggiest top Brekh Muhammad Kandao near Pak-Afghan border. The army announced that it had completed the first phase of Operation Khyber-IV after gaining control of the key mountain top.
The mountain top was cleared well ahead of planned timings and the Pakistani flag was hoisted at the mountain top 12,000 feet above sea level.
Meanwhile, a security personnel was martyred while another wounded in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khyber Agency on Sunday morning.
Security officials said that an IED went off in Sheen Drang area of the Khyber Agency, leaving two security personnel critically injured. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.
They said that the contingent of security forces reached the spot immediately after the blast and launched search operation while cordoning off the area. The deceased and injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital. -NNI