Earned money abroad, brought it back to Pakistan legally: Imran
Condemns comparison with Sharifs in money trail case
Chairman PTI Imran Khan speaking during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, July 23: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has on Sunday said that Sharif family is deceiving people by giving the impression that I do not possess the money trail of London flat.
Imran Khan criticised that the the impression being created in the media that his ‘failure’ to submit a money trail for his properties is similar to the Sharif family’s case in the Supreme Court.
While talking to media, the PTI chief said his case is different from that of Sharif family, as they did corruption and money laundering to send money outside Pakistan. On the contrary, he continued, I earned the money abroad and took it back to Pakistan through legal channel.
Imran Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted forged documents in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and failed to give their money trail.
PTI head added that he has submitted the mortgage of London flat, and the details that were sent by his ex-wife Jemima in the apex court. He said that he never committed tax evasion and money laundering, and that is the reason why people give donations worth millions of rupees to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.
Imran also claimed that he has not a penny to his name outside Pakistan, and all his assets are in this country, and registered to his name.
The PTI Chairman said that all those coming out in support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are his partners in crime. He said that the rulers are misguiding the nation.
Khan said, Sharif family did not disclose the sources of their income and is accused of money laundering. He stated that the Sharif family lied in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.- NNI
