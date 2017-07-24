Is there no body who should ask the Panjab CM as to why did he post a police officer in his province as IG when he is going to retire in a couple of months? Doesn’ t he understand that Adhocism spells disaster for the law and order.In the same manner CM Sind has rendered his IG completely ineffective by withdrawing his powers because he has been refusing to comply with his illegal orders.Had it not been for the Sind High Court’ s intervention IG Sind would have been transferred from Sind long ago.
The Auditor General of Pakistan is a very important assignment.It is lying vacant since long.God knows why?
The recent Fall in rupee value would not have occurred had there been a competent state bank governor.
In a truly democratic set up the issues raised above are normally settled by Parliament.Our tragedy is that our Parliament is good for nothing.It is at best a debating club only and at worst a rubber stamp of the rulers.Its members are interested more in their own personal monetary and political interests rather than national issues.Sartaj Aziz recently told senate that our former army chief has not yet assumed charge of the combined Islamic countries army in Saudi Arabia nor the TORs for it have been approved.May one ask him that if his statement is to be believed then what was he doing in Riyadh for the last couple of months?
Ineffective Parliament
Is there no body who should ask the Panjab CM as to why did he post a police officer in his province as IG when he is going to retire in a couple of months? Doesn’ t he understand that Adhocism spells disaster for the law and order.In the same manner CM Sind has rendered his IG completely ineffective by withdrawing his powers because he has been refusing to comply with his illegal orders.Had it not been for the Sind High Court’ s intervention IG Sind would have been transferred from Sind long ago.
The Auditor General of Pakistan is a very important assignment.It is lying vacant since long.God knows why?
The recent Fall in rupee value would not have occurred had there been a competent state bank governor.
In a truly democratic set up the issues raised above are normally settled by Parliament.Our tragedy is that our Parliament is good for nothing.It is at best a debating club only and at worst a rubber stamp of the rulers.Its members are interested more in their own personal monetary and political interests rather than national issues.Sartaj Aziz recently told senate that our former army chief has not yet assumed charge of the combined Islamic countries army in Saudi Arabia nor the TORs for it have been approved.May one ask him that if his statement is to be believed then what was he doing in Riyadh for the last couple of months?