Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India at LoC
ISLAMABAD, July 24: Indian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned at the Foreign Office on Monday over ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC).
The Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Leepa Sector on last Friday resulting in martyrdom of a 12-year old boy, Umair, in Gheekot village, and injuries to three others.
This is the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past four days. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 618 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.
Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.-DNA
