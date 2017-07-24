Concerns raised over US, Afghanistan’s blame game against Pakistan: ISPR
Gen John Nicholson meets Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, July 24: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday raised concerns with the visiting Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM), General John W. Nicholson, over the “blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and United States to undermine Pakistan’s contribution to the war on terror”, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The concern was raised at a meeting between General Nicholson and General Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.
“The COAS said that it’s not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when policy review is being undertaken in USA,” the statement added.
The army chief said that despite provocations, Pakistan will continue to act positively as we consider defeat of terrorism as national interest. Nicholson reiterated his appreciation of Pakistan Army’s professionalism and admiration for resilience of the people. US Ambassador David Hale was also present at the meeting. Both military commanders agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.-Agencies
