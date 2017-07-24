Bilawal congratulates party leaders, workers for successful ‘Go Nawaz Go’ rallies

KARACHI, July 24: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated and congratulated party leaders, workers and masses for taking to streets against corrupt ruling elite in Punjab and said that the successful Go Nawaz Go rallies have irked Takht-e-Raiwind and the PML-N-led provincial govt has started victimizing the PPP workers in the province.
In his press statement issued here, PPP Chairman said initiating fabricated cases against Jeyalas’ in Sahiwal particularly and in Punjab generally has proved that rulers are nervous, adding that such draconian tactics would not be successful as the Jeyalas have not learnt to bow down before the tyrants.
He condemned the Punjab government for filing trumped-up cases against more than 50 workers including Zaki Chaudhry and said that despite the cases being lodged against workers and supporters, the PPP would not stop sloganeering Go Nawaz Go unless the premier announces his resignation from the office.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the determination of Punjab’s workers and people and demanded immediate withdrawal of the trumped-up cases because holding peaceful demonstrations was a democratic and constitutional right of every citizen.-Agencies

