PTI received no funds from foreign sources, claims Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, July 24: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that his party has submitted details of funds it received in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, according to which the PTI didn’t receive a single penny from any foreigner.
Speaking at a news conference here, Chaudhry said Imran Khan is the only political leader in the country who is trusted by the people around the world with regard to financial matters. “This is why it is our responsibility to address reservations of the people,” he said.
The PTI spokesman said their political opponents had objected to three years’ funding of the party, but they submitted details of more than 30,000 individuals who provided funds to PTI from 2010 to 2017 in the apex court.
He said majority of funds received by the party ranged from 10 to 15 dollars. “PTI donors do not include people like Osama bin Laden, from whom Nawaz Sharif received huge funds.” Chaudhry said that though Imran Khan never held a public office, his party will disprove allegations against it at every forum, for it is up against a mafia.
Responding to statement by Punjab law minister, he said Rana Sanaullah only sees outside conspiracies and not the ones inside Sharif family. “Isn’t a conspiracy too that the prime minister’s children became billionaire overnight?”
The PTI spokesman went on to question the purchase of Rs6.5 billion worth house by Hassan Nawaz and transfer of Rs880 million to Maryam Nawaz’s account.
Taking exception to Hanif Abbasi, Chaudhry said that Abbasi became a significant figure within the PML-N only after he got ephedrine quota.-Agencies
