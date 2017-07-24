PM Nawaz will not resign: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, July 24: : The spokesman for the prime minister Musadik Malik said on Monday that Nawaz Sharif would not resign from his post. Speaking to media here, Malik reaffirmed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
“Three names have been decided for the prime minister. Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif,” Malik said.
The spokesman also spoke on reports of Chaudhry Nisar, stating that the interior minister would neither resign from his post nor would he leave the party.
Malik said the PML-N was a democratic party and it was Chaudhry Nisar’s right to express his opinions.
The statement from the PM’s spokesperson came hours before Chaudhry Nisar’s news conference at the Punjab House.
Nisar during the news conference did not speak on political matters, stating he could not do so in light of the tragedy in Lahore.
It was reported earlier, on Friday, that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had decided to part ways with the prime minister ending his 35-year-long association with him.
All reports, citing close family sources, claimed the interior minister would resign from his post as interior minister and distance himself from the party chairman during a press conference scheduled for Sunday – the presser was cancelled at the 11th hour due to back pain.
However, the reports had been shot down by the interior minister spokesman as baseless.-Agencies
