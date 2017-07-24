Will not discuss political matters in light of Lahore tragedy: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s ‘much awaited’ news conference at the Punjab House ended without the minister addressing any political issues.
Citing the Lahore explosion which has left at least 15 dead and 25 injured, the interior minister said he will not address any political issues today.
“I had planned on discussing many points today, but in light of the
Lahore incident it is not possible for me to talk about political issues, I am sure you all will agree,” Nisar said.
Geo News reported that the minister, suffering from back pain, was advised by doctors to rest for at least one more day before holding a press conference.
Earlier, reports were doing the round regarding Nisar’s ‘important’ press conference. Sources had said that contrary to popular perception, the presser would not be against the government or the prime minister as the minister was likely to lash out at the role of opposition parties in the Panama Papers affair.
Sources had stated further that the minister may only resign from his ministry in protest if Defence Minister Khawaja Asif becomes the interim premier in case the prime minister leaves office.
Geo News had reported that Nisar was absent from several key Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) meetings recently as the party deliberated to chalk out a strategy pertaining to the Panama Papers case, whose judgment has been reserved by the Supreme Court.
Reports from the federal capital indicated that the minister decided to part ways with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, ending his three-decade long association with him.
Sources said the minister could also announce his resignation during Sunday’s news conference.
Citing sources, Geo News quoted the interior minister as saying that the prime minister has been surrounded by immature individuals, who led him to the present precarious situation.
Sources further said that Nisar was kept out of the consultation process for the past month, adding that he will not leave the party, but also not hold any office.
Nisar advised the premier not to address the nation and appear before the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), close sources added.
A spokesman from the interior ministry denied all such media reports, saying that rumours will be clarified after the interior minister addresses the media on Sunday.-Agencies

