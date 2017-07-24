PML-N degraded Pakistan’s minority community, PTI tells SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday contended before the Supreme Court that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has degraded Pakistan’s minority community by raising objections over PTI receiving funds from non-Muslims.
Anwar Mansoor Khan counsel for PTI submitted a reply in the Hanif Abbasi case wherein he stated that the petitioner’s statement is “a slap on the face of the great minority community of Pakistan”.
“It seems to be objectionable that the PML-N counsel while referring to PTI’s documents said the party’s foreign funding sources include names like Yadav,” said Khan. PTI submitted that such names exist in Pakistan and they are also citizens of the country, adding that the constitution does not distinguish between Muslims, Hindus and Christians in its definition of ‘citizen’.
Further, PTI rejected PML-N’s allegations that the party received funding from foreign countries. However, the party admitted that it received funds from dual nationals.
Expressing his inability to submit a money trail of his London flat, Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that English counties he had played for in the 1970s and 80s do not maintain salary records of their players beyond 20 years. “I do not have any record of the exact schedule of my employments,” reads a concise supplementary statement submitted by Imran’s counsel in a case pending before the Supreme Court seeking his disqualification for non-disclosure of assets, ownership of offshore companies and receipt of foreign funds for the party.-Agencies
