At least 26 , including 9 policemen martyred in Lahore attack
58 persons injured; Taliban claim responsibility
LAHORE, July 24: At least 26 people have been martyred in a suicide attack in the Ferozepur area of the provincial capital on Monday afternoon, confirmed DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf
Speaking to a private TV Channel , DIG Operations confirmed nine policemen were martyred in the blast and the suicide bomber was on a motorcycle.
58 people were also injured in the explosion. Many of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) also confirmed the attack as a suicide explosion and added that five to six kilograms of explosives were used in the attack.
Ashraf further said a police picket was targeted in the attack. “We are collecting evidence and this could be a suicide bombing. The death
toll includes police and civilians.”
Police sources said a suicide attacker targetted police personnel deployed at the site, Geo News reported.
The explosion took place near the Arfa Karim IT Tower. Several motorcycles and at least one vehicle were destroyed in the explosion.
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, addressing a press conference, said terrorism can not be ruled out as the motive behind the explosion. He added that security forces are conducting their investigations.
Sanaullah further said that the government has started a security operation against terror organisations and the situation is much better when compared to 2011-12.
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan confirmed that an anti-encroachment drive was being conducted at the time explosion. Anti-riot police personnel were deployed at the spot among others. The area was cordoned off by a heavy contingent of security forces and the section of the road leading towards Lahore was sealed. Forensic experts are conducting investigation in to the attack. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Ittefaq Hospital. Several of the injured are in critical condition, Geo News reported. Police personnel are also among those injured.
An emergency was imposed in the city’s hospitals.
Identity of those killed in the explosion has not yet been ascertained as of yet.
Ferozepur road links Lahore to Kasur and is a busy thoroughfare. Lahore’s Metro Bus also passes through this route.
Earlier in April, six people were martyred and 15 others wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a population census team in Lahore’s Bedian Road.
In February, a suicide bomber martyred 14 people, including senior police officers, when a suicide bomber hit close to the Punjab Assembly in Lahore when hundreds of demonstrators had gathered for a protest. Agencies
