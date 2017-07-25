MNS Wants To Be King Henry The 8th And Donald trump At A Time
There have been two kinds of corrupt rulers in the modern times—whether functioning within standard democracies, sham democracies or straight-forward dictatorships. When I mention Marcos, Ben Ali, or Hosni Mubarak I am clearly thinking of corrupt dictatorships. They made billions and billions in kickbacks and fraudulent deals. No one knows where their billions are lying now and who the beneficiaries are.
When I talk of Berlusconi I am thinking of as recognized a democracy as Italy. I don’t remember anyone else who has enjoyed political power in a standard democratic setup despite being a thoroughbred businessman. The other two who come to mind are Thaksin of Thailand and Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan. But they have functioned strictly within sham democracies.
The term ‘sham’ here needs to be defined. Anything that is not what it purports to be is SHAM—a spurious imitation, a fraud or a hoax.
Pakistan unfortunately falls under this category. Under Mian Nawaz Sharif, practically every state institution, except the Military and the Judiciary stands ‘raped’. The classical example is the Police. Then the State Bank. Then the FBR. Then the SECP. Then practically all regulatory bodies.
The heads of these Institutions are virtually personal attendants of the Prime Minister, his family or his cronies.
The reason Mian Nawaz Sharif wails that a conspiracy is going on against him lies in his failure to reduce the Judiciary and the Military to the level of the SECP and the FBR. He will love to make a legislation that will authorize him to appoint Pakistan’s Army Chief without taking into account his military background—-someone from among his kitchen cabinet. He will love to fill all high posts in the Judiciary at his own sweet will.
He has discovered that his boundless ‘business’ longings are severely handicapped by the presence of PERSONS in the system whom he can’t dismiss at his personal discretion.
He wants to be King Henry the 8th and Donald Trump all at a time in these times.
The Generals and the Judges stand in his way.
MNS Wants To Be King Henry The 8th And Donald trump At A Time
There have been two kinds of corrupt rulers in the modern times—whether functioning within standard democracies, sham democracies or straight-forward dictatorships. When I mention Marcos, Ben Ali, or Hosni Mubarak I am clearly thinking of corrupt dictatorships. They made billions and billions in kickbacks and fraudulent deals. No one knows where their billions are lying now and who the beneficiaries are.
When I talk of Berlusconi I am thinking of as recognized a democracy as Italy. I don’t remember anyone else who has enjoyed political power in a standard democratic setup despite being a thoroughbred businessman. The other two who come to mind are Thaksin of Thailand and Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan. But they have functioned strictly within sham democracies.
The term ‘sham’ here needs to be defined. Anything that is not what it purports to be is SHAM—a spurious imitation, a fraud or a hoax.
Pakistan unfortunately falls under this category. Under Mian Nawaz Sharif, practically every state institution, except the Military and the Judiciary stands ‘raped’. The classical example is the Police. Then the State Bank. Then the FBR. Then the SECP. Then practically all regulatory bodies.
The heads of these Institutions are virtually personal attendants of the Prime Minister, his family or his cronies.
The reason Mian Nawaz Sharif wails that a conspiracy is going on against him lies in his failure to reduce the Judiciary and the Military to the level of the SECP and the FBR. He will love to make a legislation that will authorize him to appoint Pakistan’s Army Chief without taking into account his military background—-someone from among his kitchen cabinet. He will love to fill all high posts in the Judiciary at his own sweet will.
He has discovered that his boundless ‘business’ longings are severely handicapped by the presence of PERSONS in the system whom he can’t dismiss at his personal discretion.
He wants to be King Henry the 8th and Donald Trump all at a time in these times.
The Generals and the Judges stand in his way.