KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has laid out a strategy to take on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a legal battle for not fulfilling their commitment of playing a bilateral series.
Both boards signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the time of the big three’s formation, where the two arch-rivals were supposed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023 — four of which were supposed to be hosted by Pakistan. However, due to tensions between to the two neighbours, the Indian government has refused to give clearance to the BCCI for the series, which has left the PCB facing heavy financial losses. During the prize distribution ceremony for the Pakistan team for winning Champions Trophy earlier this month, chairman Shaharyar Khan reiterated that the board will take legal action against the BCCI.
According to sources, in the meeting which will take place on July 28, Shaharyar will take other board members into confidence about case proceedings.
The legal battle will take place in front of the International Cricket Council (ICC) dispute resolution committee.
The source also confirmed that if the PCB does not receive any relief from the hearing, the option of not playing against India at ICC events can also be exercised.
The meeting will be the final one for Shaharyar, whose term as PCB chairman is coming to an end in August. In the meeting, the 2017-18 budget for the board will also be discussed, whereas domestic affairs and game development committees will present their reports. – MD
PCB plan legal strategy against BCCI
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has laid out a strategy to take on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a legal battle for not fulfilling their commitment of playing a bilateral series.
Both boards signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the time of the big three’s formation, where the two arch-rivals were supposed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023 — four of which were supposed to be hosted by Pakistan. However, due to tensions between to the two neighbours, the Indian government has refused to give clearance to the BCCI for the series, which has left the PCB facing heavy financial losses. During the prize distribution ceremony for the Pakistan team for winning Champions Trophy earlier this month, chairman Shaharyar Khan reiterated that the board will take legal action against the BCCI.
According to sources, in the meeting which will take place on July 28, Shaharyar will take other board members into confidence about case proceedings.
The legal battle will take place in front of the International Cricket Council (ICC) dispute resolution committee.
The source also confirmed that if the PCB does not receive any relief from the hearing, the option of not playing against India at ICC events can also be exercised.
The meeting will be the final one for Shaharyar, whose term as PCB chairman is coming to an end in August. In the meeting, the 2017-18 budget for the board will also be discussed, whereas domestic affairs and game development committees will present their reports. – MD