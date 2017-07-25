Pak Navy playing active role in anti-piracy operations: Dy Naval Chief

Image result for Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD, July 25: Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Jilani has on Tuesday said that the energy-resources rich Indian Ocean is exposed to dangers like security and environmental change.
According to Naval Spokesman, addressing the opening ceremony of two-day meeting of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Working Group Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Jilani said that energy-resources rich Indian Ocean is exposed to dangers like security and environmental change.
He said that joint maritime security is inevitable to ensure peace and stability in the region.
The Deputy Chief of Naval Staff said Pakistan Navy is fully aware of current regional and global challenges of maritime, adding that Pak Navy is playing an active role in security and anti-piracy operations.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Army Chief reaffirms commitment to eliminate terrorism
Imran’s case is not similar to Nawaz as he is not involved in money laundering: CJP
Better if Nawaz resigns before SC decision: Khurshid Shah
Sindh Assembly adopts resolution seeking PM’s resignation
Sharifs’ stand exposed before nation, tweets Imran Khan
Independence of media is dear to us but mud slinging will not be allowed: Justice Ijazul Ahsan
Pak Navy playing active role in anti-piracy operations: Dy Naval Chief
PCB plan legal strategy against BCCI
Kohli tells India to show Sri Lanka who’s number one
Saudi, allies blacklist ‘terrorist’ Yemeni, Qatari groups
US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian vessel: US official
At least 26 , including 9 policemen martyred in Lahore attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved