Pak Navy playing active role in anti-piracy operations: Dy Naval Chief
ISLAMABAD, July 25: Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Jilani has on Tuesday said that the energy-resources rich Indian Ocean is exposed to dangers like security and environmental change.
According to Naval Spokesman, addressing the opening ceremony of two-day meeting of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Working Group Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Jilani said that energy-resources rich Indian Ocean is exposed to dangers like security and environmental change.
He said that joint maritime security is inevitable to ensure peace and stability in the region.
The Deputy Chief of Naval Staff said Pakistan Navy is fully aware of current regional and global challenges of maritime, adding that Pak Navy is playing an active role in security and anti-piracy operations.-Agencies
