It was in August 1954, sixty three years ago, to be precise, when Pakistan beat England on its home soil at the famous Oval cricket ground by 24 runs to herald its arrival in the test cricket. That match was very important in the sense that it established Pakistan ‘ s credentials as a test cricket team. Incidently the same Oval ground will be hosting 100th cricket test match this year which would be an historic event in its own right. An hall in the pavilion at Oval has already been named after Fazal Mahmoud our illustrious medium pacer who was hero of the above mentioned test match in which he had taken 12 wickets by completely wrecking the England’s batting line with his unplayable leg cutters which had such redoubtable batsmen like Len Hutton, Dennis Compton, Peter May, to mention a few.
Today a majority of our players who had played at Oval have joined the great majority. Hanif Mohammad Alimuddin, Imtiaz Ahmad, Maqsood Ahmad, Zulfiqar, Shujauddin, Khan Mohammad, Hafeez Kardar and Fazal Mahmoud are no more. Perhaps the only survivor is Waqar Hasan who too must be too old now
The Oval heroes had never been projected by our media in the manner in which they should have been projected.
The forgotten Oval heroes
It was in August 1954, sixty three years ago, to be precise, when Pakistan beat England on its home soil at the famous Oval cricket ground by 24 runs to herald its arrival in the test cricket. That match was very important in the sense that it established Pakistan ‘ s credentials as a test cricket team. Incidently the same Oval ground will be hosting 100th cricket test match this year which would be an historic event in its own right. An hall in the pavilion at Oval has already been named after Fazal Mahmoud our illustrious medium pacer who was hero of the above mentioned test match in which he had taken 12 wickets by completely wrecking the England’s batting line with his unplayable leg cutters which had such redoubtable batsmen like Len Hutton, Dennis Compton, Peter May, to mention a few.
Today a majority of our players who had played at Oval have joined the great majority. Hanif Mohammad Alimuddin, Imtiaz Ahmad, Maqsood Ahmad, Zulfiqar, Shujauddin, Khan Mohammad, Hafeez Kardar and Fazal Mahmoud are no more. Perhaps the only survivor is Waqar Hasan who too must be too old now
The Oval heroes had never been projected by our media in the manner in which they should have been projected.